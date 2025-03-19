Police look to trace man in connection with a racially-aggravated incident at Leeds v SAFC game
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “CCTV images have been released as part of ongoing enquiries to identify the pictured man.
“Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a racially-aggravated public order incident at Elland Road at the Leeds United FC v Sunderland AFC game on Monday, 17 February.
“He is understood to be a Sunderland supporter.”
If anyone recognises this man, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13250093908.
