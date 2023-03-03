News you can trust since 1873
Police investigating alleged rape in Sunderland appeal for white van driver to come forward

Police investigating an alleged rape are appealing for a van driver to come forward to help with investigations.

By Neil Fatkin
50 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:03pm

A woman contacted the police On Sunday, February 12, to reported she had been raped by a man who picked her up at around 5.30am in Sunderland city centre.

It is alleged he then drove to the Hendon Beach area and raped her.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and charged with the offence.

Investigations are continuing and Northumbria Police are now appealing for the driver of a white van who drove to Hendon Beach car park between 6am and 6.30am on February 12 to come forward.

Detective Constable Hayley McIntosh of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department said: “Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could prove crucial in this case.”

“We know incidents of this nature can cause concern in our communities and we will be continuing to carry out extra patrols to offer reassurance.

Police officers investigating an alleged rape have asked for the driver of a white van to "come forward" to help investigations.
“We are committed to doing all we can to support the victim while bringing the person responsible to justice.”

Anyone who has any information connected to the incident can contact Northumbria Police via the Tell Us Something page of the force’s website or by calling 101 and quoting reference NP-20230212-0554.

People can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.