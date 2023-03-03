News you can trust since 1873
There were 54 incidents, including 45 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location
The 13 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland, according to latest figures

The 13 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during January have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2023.

December’s statistics are available here.

1. Park Lane, city centre

There were 41 incidents, including 15 shoplifting offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 30 incidents, including 16 violence or sexual offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Holmeside

There were 19 incidents, including six of shoplifting, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Prince Street, city centre

There were 17 incidents, including 12 anti-social behaviour offences, reported 'in ore near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

