Police helicopter called out to help track down a ‘vehicle of interest’ in Sunderland

Northumbria Police have been supported by the National Police Air Service to track a “vehicle of interest” in Sunderland.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 1:55 pm

Shortly before midday on Thursday, October 28, police received reports about the movements of a “vehicle of interest” in the Wearmouth Bridge area of Sunderland.

To help assist with tracking down the car, officers were supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), with the helicopter spotted flying over the north side of Sunderland.

With their help, the car was found abandoned by officers and police are now working to locate the driver of the vehicle.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 11.45am today (Thursday) we received intelligence about the movements of a vehicle of interest in the Wearmouth Bridge area of Sunderland.

“Officers supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) tracked the vehicle’s movements and the car was later found abandoned. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”

