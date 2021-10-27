An application was submitted to Sunderland City Council for earthworks to facilitate phase four of the Ryhope Doxford Link Road (RDLR).

The 30mph road would connect the roundabout at Highclere Drive through to the Cherry Knowles site in Ryhope.

Proposals for the stretch known as the ‘missing link,’ include an elevated ‘multi-user bridge crossing’ running above the road near Burdon Lane.

A CGI of how the new route will be set out.

The plans were submitted by Sunderland City Council, which previously outlined details about the £9million route to help ensure Sunderland South is able to handle increased numbers of residents.

The council’s Planning and Highways (East) Committee decide on the application next week, with officers recommending approval.

A report prepared for councillors reads: “Having regard to the technical sections of the agenda report, officers consider that it has been demonstrated that the development proposal, which forms one of the final two phases of acontinuous high-standard transport corridor between Ryhope and Doxford, is a much-needed facility that will unlock and provide access to land for a number of new housing developments, improve the existing transport network between Ryhope and Doxford and provide sustainable transport routes that will benefit the wider community and environment.”

It goes on to say: “It is also important to emphasise that in terms of socio economic effects, when the proposed development is considered alongside other committed schemes and applications currently awaiting determination or commencement on site, there are predicted significant beneficial cumulative effects, in terms of both employment benefits and associated economic values.”

The next phase of works will consist of a single carriageway road which will complete the gap between previous phases of the link road.

The highway will pass beneath Burdon Lane, which will be supported by a new four metre wide bridge suitable for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians.

It is also proposed that Burdon Lane will be stopped up where the RDLR bisects across it, the extent of which will be determined by a future public consultation.

Subject to approval, construction on the next phase of the RDLR is expected to commence this year.

:: The planning meeting starts at 5.30pm on Monday, November 1, in Sunderland Civic Centre’s council chamber, and is open to the public.