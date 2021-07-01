Police find cannabis farm with 600 plants 'spread over three floors' at address in Sunderland
Police were called to a report of a suspected cannabis farm at a Sunderland property before officers found around 600 plants across three floors.
Officers were called to The Grove in Sunderland at 10am on Wednesday, June 30 following a report of a suspected cannabis farm.
Police found a ‘substantial’ cannabis farm with around 600 plants at various stages of growth, across three floors inside the property.
The force say the electricity had also been by-passed.
An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene to safely dismantle the farm.
Read More
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 10am yesterday (Wednesday) we received a report of a suspected cannabis farm inside an address on The Grove, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and found a substantial farm spread over three floors with approximately 600 cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The electricity had also been by-passed at the address.
“An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene to safely dismantle the farm.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log 20210630-0299.”