Police find cannabis farm with 600 plants 'spread over three floors' at address in Sunderland

Police were called to a report of a suspected cannabis farm at a Sunderland property before officers found around 600 plants across three floors.

By Georgina Cutler
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 1:25 pm
Police were called to The Grove following a report of a suspected cannabis farm.

Officers were called to The Grove in Sunderland at 10am on Wednesday, June 30 following a report of a suspected cannabis farm.

Police found a ‘substantial’ cannabis farm with around 600 plants at various stages of growth, across three floors inside the property.

The force say the electricity had also been by-passed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police remain at the scene to safely dismantle the farm.

An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene to safely dismantle the farm.

Read More

Read More
Look inside the Envision factory making batteries for the Nissan Leaf as new pla...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 10am yesterday (Wednesday) we received a report of a suspected cannabis farm inside an address on The Grove, Sunderland.

“Officers attended and found a substantial farm spread over three floors with approximately 600 cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The electricity had also been by-passed at the address.

“An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene to safely dismantle the farm.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log 20210630-0299.”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.