Police find cannabis farm with 600 plants 'spread over three floors' at address in Sunderland

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 10am yesterday (Wednesday) we received a report of a suspected cannabis farm inside an address on The Grove, Sunderland.

“Officers attended and found a substantial farm spread over three floors with approximately 600 cannabis plants at various stages of growth. The electricity had also been by-passed at the address.

“An investigation has been launched and officers remain at the scene to safely dismantle the farm.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log 20210630-0299.”