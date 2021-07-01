Look inside the Envision factory making batteries for the Nissan Leaf as new plant announced for Wearside
As car giant Nissan announces a new battery plant will be build at its Sunderland facility, we take a look inside an existing factory nearby.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 10:48 am
It was confirmed on Thursday, July 1 that the company will bring more than 1,600 new jobs through the building of a new electric car and huge battery plant on Wearside, with the facility created in partnership with Japan-based Envision AESC.
Envision already operates a factory near the Sunderland plant, making batteries for the Nissan Leaf.
As the news broke on Thursday, we took a tour through Envision’s existing battery plant. Here are some pictures from inside.
Page 1 of 3