Police confirm Sunderland man will not face further action over alleged beach attack

A man arrested in connection with a suspected beach attack will not face any further action.

The incident is said to have taken place at Allonby, near Maryport, Cumbria.

A 34-year-old Sunderland man was detained after an incident in Allonby, near Maryport, Cumbria, on Saturday, July 6, at around 9.30pm.

He was quizzed on suspicion of criminal damage and attempting to commit grievous bodily harm after a 34-year-old man from Durham suffered minor injuries.

The Sunderland man was released under investigation while police inquiries continued.

Cumbria Police have now confirmed he will face no further action.