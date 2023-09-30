News you can trust since 1873
By Ross Robertson
Published 30th Sep 2023
Police have confirmed they are investigating after some Sheffield Wednesday fans appeared to mock the death Bradley Lowery during a match against Sunderland.

Brave Bradley captured the nation’s heart during his battle with neuroblastoma.

He died aged six in 2017, but has never been forgotten, and the Bradley Lowery Foundation was set up to help others in his memory.

Bradley Lowery.Bradley Lowery.
Football fans and others around the country have therefore been left shocked by images circulating on social media which appear to show two men laughing while holding up a picture of Bradley at the Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland match at Hillsborough on Friday, September 29.

In a post on Facebook, the Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up by the his mother Gemma, said: “This is so sad for me to see – whatever happened to ‘cancer has no colours’, let alone respect for a family that lost their baby to cancer?”

A spokesperson for Sheffield Wednesday described their actions as “outrageous and deplorable”, and some supporters set up a fundraiser for the Bradley Lowery Foundation in response.

Now South Yorkshire Police has confirmed it is investigating after the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We are working to investigate public order offences following the Sheffield Wednesday V Sunderland fixture yesterday. We will be working with the club to identity those responsible.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101.”

Sheffield Wednesday said in a statement: “We are aware of the images circulating and have launched an immediate investigation together with South Yorkshire Police.

“We roundly condemn this outrageous and utterly deplorable behaviour. We can only apologise for the undoubted distress caused to Bradley’s family and friends.”

