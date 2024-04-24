Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police were called to an address in Lily Street.

A man has been taken to hospital and police are conducting enquiries after a ‘serious assault’.

Police and ambulance services were scrambled Lily Street, Millfield, Sunderland, after the incident was reported this morning, Wednesday, April 24.

Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area around Lily Street and cordons were put in place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.40am today (Wednesday), we received a report of serious assault on Lily Street in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended, and an adult male has been taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

"Enquiries remain ongoing."

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson told the Echo: “We received a call at 8.46am this morning (April 24) to reports of an incident at a private address in Sunderland.

