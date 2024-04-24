Man suffers 'serious injuries' in Sunderland - police enquiries under way after incident in Millfield

Enquiries are ongoing
By Tony Gillan
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:45 BST
Police were called to an address in Lily Street.Police were called to an address in Lily Street.
A man has been taken to hospital and police are conducting enquiries after a ‘serious assault’.

Police and ambulance services were scrambled Lily Street, Millfield, Sunderland, after the incident was reported this morning, Wednesday, April 24.

Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area around Lily Street and cordons were put in place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.40am today (Wednesday), we received a report of serious assault on Lily Street in Sunderland.

"Emergency services attended, and an adult male has been taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Police were called after an incident in Lily Street.Police were called after an incident in Lily Street.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson told the Echo: “We received a call at 8.46am this morning (April 24) to reports of an incident at a private address in Sunderland.

"We dispatched an ambulance crew, a rapid response paramedic, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a crew from our EVAC team, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance who attended by air.”

