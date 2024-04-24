Man suffers 'serious injuries' in Sunderland - police enquiries under way after incident in Millfield
A man has been taken to hospital and police are conducting enquiries after a ‘serious assault’.
Police and ambulance services were scrambled Lily Street, Millfield, Sunderland, after the incident was reported this morning, Wednesday, April 24.
Officers have carried out door-to-door enquiries in the area around Lily Street and cordons were put in place.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.40am today (Wednesday), we received a report of serious assault on Lily Street in Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended, and an adult male has been taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
"Enquiries remain ongoing."
A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) spokesperson told the Echo: “We received a call at 8.46am this morning (April 24) to reports of an incident at a private address in Sunderland.
"We dispatched an ambulance crew, a rapid response paramedic, a specialist paramedic, a clinical team leader, a crew from our EVAC team, and requested support from our colleagues at the Great North Air Ambulance who attended by air.”