Sunderland 'serious assault' latest: three arrested
Three people have been arrested after a man was left with serious injuries following an incident in Sunderland.
Police and ambulance services were called to Lily Street in Millfield this morning, Wednesday, April 24.
Paramedics, including the Great North Air Ambulance, attended.
Enquiries are ongoing. Officers have made door-to-door enquiries in the Lily Street area and cordons were put in place.
Police have now confirmed two men and a woman have been arrested.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.40am today (Wednesday), we received a report of serious assault on Lily Street in Sunderland.
"Emergency services attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"A thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Three people – two men and a woman – have been arrested in connection with the assault and they remain in police custody at this time.
“Any witnesses or those with information are asked to get in touch via the Report page of our website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240424-0190.”