Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say they have now arrested three people.

Three people have been arrested after a man was left with serious injuries following an incident in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance services were called to Lily Street in Millfield this morning, Wednesday, April 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paramedics, including the Great North Air Ambulance, attended.

Enquiries are ongoing. Officers have made door-to-door enquiries in the Lily Street area and cordons were put in place.

Police have now confirmed two men and a woman have been arrested.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.40am today (Wednesday), we received a report of serious assault on Lily Street in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Three people – two men and a woman – have been arrested in connection with the assault and they remain in police custody at this time.