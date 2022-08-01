Police arrest two suspects after cyclist dies in alleged hit and run collision in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shortly after 1.20am on Sunday (July 31), police received a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle in Hylton Road, in Sunderland.

Emergency services attended the incident but the cyclist – understood to be a man in his 40s – was confirmed dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police has said his next of kin have been notified and are being offered support by specialist family liaison officers.

Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged hit and run in Sunderland.

The vehicle believed to be involved, a blue-coloured BMW, had already left the scene before officers attended.

An investigation has been ongoing since the incident on Sunday and two suspects, a 42-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers say they have located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the collision, which has been taken for further analysis.

The two suspects have been interviewed in custody and have since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “Any death that occurs on our roads is a tragedy and all our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends at this awful time.

“We are committed to finding out exactly what happened and will use every tactic available to us in order to provide effective justice.

“I would like to thank members of the public who have come forward to assist us since yesterday’s appeal. It is hugely appreciated.

“Your information has been invaluable so far and I would continue to ask that everyone respects the live investigation that is ongoing.”

Anyone yet to come forward who believes they witnessed the incident, or who was in the Hylton Road area at the time and has dashcam footage showing a snapper rocks blue-coloured BMW, is asked to contact Police.