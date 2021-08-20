Police arrest 17-year-old after reports of a rape near University Metro Station

It is reported that a man and a woman were walking in the area between 12am and 12.30am on Friday, August 20, when they were approached by an unknown male.

Detective Chief Inspector Shelley Hudson, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have launched an investigation following a report of a rape near University Metro Station in Sunderland.

“A man and a woman were walking in the area between 12am and 12.30am today (Friday) when they were approached by an unknown male.

“The offender is reported to have then assaulted the man before raping the woman nearby.

“This is clearly a very serious incident and specialist officers are offering the victims any support they need at this time.

“We have launched a full investigation and a 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of rape and is currently in police custody.

“We are committed to ensuring anybody responsible is dealt with swiftly and robustly and will use every tactic at our disposal to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident. Officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and anybody with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

“Anyone who has information that may assist our investigation can get in touch by contacting us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20210820-0044.” ​​

