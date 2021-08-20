Weekend works on the A19 are likely to mean delays for people traveling to two big events on Saturday.

Herrington Country Park is hosting the Let's Rock The North East festival, while Sunderland AFC welcome AFC Wimbledon to the Stadium of Light.But National Highways, the government-owned company responsible for the A19, is carrying out major weekend works on the dual carriageway from 8pm tonight, Friday, August 20, until 6am on Monday, August 23.

In order to carry out the work at the Downhill Lane junction improvements, partial and full closures of the A19 north of the A1231 Washington junction and up to the Testo’s junction in South Tyneside are needed.Drivers should note:* the A19 northbound will be fully closed between Hylton and Downhill from 8pm tonight to 6am on Monday;* the southbound carriageway will be fully closed between Testo’s and Hylton from 8pm tonight to 6am Monday;* the westbound A184 will be closed between the BMW garage and Testo’s from 8pm this evening to 6am Monday.

The A19 will be closed north and southbound this weekend

Diversions following the A1231 and A195 Northumberland Way will be in place.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Coun Claire Rowntree said: "Thousands of people will have seen the extensive improvement works that are being completed between the A19 in Sunderland and to the Testo’s roundabout at Boldon in South Tyneside.

"The A19 is a major piece of our city and regional infrastructure and these updates are very necessary."Please be patient and allow extra time for your journey if you're going to the Sunderland AFC home match, enjoying the show at Herrington Country Park, or crossing the city this weekend."

Project manager at National Highways, Helen Burrow added: "While this important work takes place, we appreciate it may cause some disruption to drivers. I’d like to thank members of the public in advance for their patience while we carry out these improvements which will have long term future benefits for the region.

"We’re urging drivers to plan ahead for their journey and follow the signed diversions in place."

For more information about the scheme follow visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east/a19-downhill-lane-junction-improvement/