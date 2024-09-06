Police have appealed for information after a reported theft at a major new city centre venue.

The 3 Stories in High Street West | Sunderland Echo

The incident happened at The 3 Stories in High Street West on Monday afternoon, September 2.

It comes as the finishing touches are being made to the new city centre venue, in the former JJB Sports building, which now comprises three floors of bars and a nightclub area, including a rooftop bar.

Transforming the Georgian building, which was once shrouded in ‘70s cladding, has been a real labour of love for contractors Roxborough Plant and Construction, owned by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem, working in conjunction with BCL Properties.

Blaine Leathem, from BCL Properties, said it was hugely frustrating for the team.

“I’m aware that in any city there’s always an element of this, but we really want this person to be brought to justice,” he said.

“This time only a drill was taken but it follows a break in in July in which around £5,000 worth of tools were taken. It’s very frustrating when we’ve otherwise had so much support from the community.”

The new venue, which pays tribute to the heritage of the building, including restoring and replicating the historic glazed tiles in Pann Alley, is very near completion, with a view to announcing an opening date soon.

The new venue features a number of murals including a giant Guinness on the side of the building | Sunderland Echo

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of burglary which took place at a premises on High Street West in Sunderland city centre on Monday (September 2).

“It was reported that at 1pm that day, a man entered the premises before stealing a drill. He then left the building via a fire exit.

“Enquiries into the report are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media, use the live chat function on the website or complete a crime update form on the website.

“For those who cannot contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

“Please quote crime reference number 104430R/24.”