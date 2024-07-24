Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As another of Sunderland’s major new venues nears completion, artworks have been revealed linked to the building’s past and looking to its future.

With finishing touches being made at The 3 Stories in High Street West, the names of its three storeys of bars have been announced.

Transforming the former JJB Sports building, which was once shrouded in ‘70s cladding, has been a real labour of love for contractors Roxborough Plant and Construction, owned by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem, working in conjunction with BCL Properties.

The three-storey venue is taking shape

Their teams have taken the building back to its Georgian splendour, bringing down lowered ceilings to reveal original beams, exposing the brick walls, replacing windows with period-style windows that fit the history of the site, restoring window headers and salvaging the original floorboards, building new staircases and a lift to create an accessible venue.

Now, the final details and decor are being put in place, with each floor being dressed according to its theme.

Here’s what to expect on each floor, (which have been stylised with 3s):

The Library cocktail bar as finishing touches are made

The Storytell3r - situated on the ground floor, The Storyteller will be an informal bar open to all, serving bar food and snacks, coffees, pints and more, with a live music offering.

- situated on the ground floor, The Storyteller will be an informal bar open to all, serving bar food and snacks, coffees, pints and more, with a live music offering. Pann All3y - The historic Pann Alley, which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago, will make the most of the ornate period glazed tiles which still exist. There will be outdoor pavement seating in this area.

- The historic Pann Alley, which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago, will make the most of the ornate period glazed tiles which still exist. There will be outdoor pavement seating in this area. Chapt3rs - Upstairs to the first floor, Chapters will be a nightclub area with its own bar. It will also have TV screens for sports and will be part of the match day offering at The 3 Stories. It will also be used for other events.

Upstairs to the first floor, Chapters will be a nightclub area with its own bar. It will also have TV screens for sports and will be part of the match day offering at The 3 Stories. It will also be used for other events. Th3 Library - Cocktail bar on the second floor under the original beams in the loft space. It also has a stage for live music.

- Cocktail bar on the second floor under the original beams in the loft space. It also has a stage for live music. Th3 Fairground - Rooftop bar accessed via The Library with a fairground theme, decorated with vintage fairground items found at auction. It will have a retractable awning and heaters so will be all weather.

The rooftop bar will have a fairground theme

Murals are being created throughout the property, which echoes the themes, including a fairground mural on the rooftop bar and a Metro mural in the basement toilets above the real Metro line.

Artists Fionntan Fitzgerald and Brian Donaghy have painstakingly recreated the look of the original Pann Alley tiles on the new frontage, as well as creating a giant pint of Guinness on the side of the building.

Giant Guinness mural on the side of the building

Blaine Leathem, from BCL Properties, said: “We’ve had such a great response to the external works from people walking past, people are constantly stopping to take a look - it’s the talk of the town.

“We’re not an Irish bar, but we’re an Irish company so the pint of Guinness is in homage to that and we’ll be aiming to serve one of the best pints of Guinness around.

“This has been a huge project and we’ve really thought about the minute details, as we feel it’s important, such as echoing the colour of the original tiles in the new frontage.”

Metro mural outside the basement toilets

The name The 3 Stories also doffs its cap to the building’s history in its former life as The Three Crowns pub, as well as the new three storey offering.

The new venue is very near completion, with a view to opening by the end of summer.

However, the team is awaiting a consignment of sound system and lighting equipment which hasn’t yet arrived in the country.

Once it does, it will be full steam ahead for opening night.

Jobs creation

Recruitment is ongoing, with a range of positions available.