The incident took place on Napier Street in Seaham between 11:45pm and 11:50pm on Sunday, January 2.

A statement from the police said: “It is believed the suspect broke into the van and removed two Combi drills, six drill batteries and two Dewalt tool boxes totalling around £1,000.“Anyone with information or with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact PC Ellington on 101, extension 209172 quoting incident number 429.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Police are appealing for information after £1,000 worth of tools are believed to have been stolen from a van in Seaham.