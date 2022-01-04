Police appeal for information after £1,000 worth of tools stolen from van

Seaham and Easington Police are appealing for information after around £1,000 worth of tools are believed to have been stolen from a work van.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 3:06 pm

The incident took place on Napier Street in Seaham between 11:45pm and 11:50pm on Sunday, January 2.

A statement from the police said: “It is believed the suspect broke into the van and removed two Combi drills, six drill batteries and two Dewalt tool boxes totalling around £1,000.“Anyone with information or with CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact PC Ellington on 101, extension 209172 quoting incident number 429.”

