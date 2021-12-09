Officers are asking the driver to come forward following the collision.

Officers received a report of a collision on the A19 southbound just before the A183 Chester Road turn off shortly before 7.55am yesterday, Wednesday, December 9.

It was reported that a motorcycle and a car described as ‘white Mercedes’ collided – with the rider coming off his motorbike and suffering serious leg injuries.

Police say the driver of the car involved had already left the scene when emergency services attended.

The force is now appealing for the driver and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward following the incident.

PC Stephen Norton, of Northumbria Police’s motor patrols department, said: “We are asking the driver of the car involved to make themselves known to us as we look to establish the facts surrounding this collision.

“We are carrying out a range of enquiries into the circumstances, and would also ask anybody who was in the area and witnessed the collision to come forward.

“We especially want to hear from anyone who thinks they have dashcam footage that can assist our ongoing investigation.”

The incident caused huge traffic delays on the A19 southbound yesterday morning as the road was partially blocked while emergency services worked at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211208-0157. Alternatively you can email [email protected]

