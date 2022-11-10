Emergency services were called to Shiney Row this morning, Thursday, November 10.

It is not thought that anyone was seriously hurt but the occupants of the car ran off from the scene and police have asked anyone who can help to identify them to come forward.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.30am today, we received a report of a collision involving a car and a bus in the Lambton Terrace area of Houghton-le-Spring.

“It was then reported that the occupants of the car made off on foot before emergency services arrived.

“Nobody is currently believed to have been seriously injured but enquiries are ongoing to trace all parties involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20221110-0321.”

Police guide traffic past the scene