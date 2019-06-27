Plea for witnesses after 'large disturbance' in Sunderland city centre
A man arrested on suspicion of affray following a fight in Sunderland city entre has been released under investigation.
The 24-year-old was in police custody following the incident, which happened on Trimdon Street, outside B&Q, on Tuesday, June 25.
Officers were called just after 6.50pm to reports of a 'disturbance' in the area, with up to 30 people involved in a night. A number of vehicles were also left damaged.
As the man is released under investigation, Northumbria Police has continued to appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist with inquiries.
Detective Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Southern CID, said: "We are keen to identify those involved and are asking members of the public to come forward with any information. This incident happened in a busy place in broad daylight, so is likely to have been witnessed by a number of bystanders."
Contact 101 quoting reference 932 250619 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.