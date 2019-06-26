Up to 30 people fighting in 'large disturbance' in Sunderland city centre - man arrested on suspicion of affray
A man has been arrested on suspicion of affray following a large disturbance which saw up to 30 people fighting each other in Sunderland city centre.
An investigation has now been launched and officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in police custody. He is assisting officers with their inquiries.
At 6.52pm yesterday, police received a report of a disturbance involving up to 30 people on Trimdon Street outside the B&Q store.
A large group were fighting each other and a number of vehicles had been damaged. It is not believed that anybody was seriously injured.
Detective Inspector Sean Mcguigan, of Northumbria Police’s Southern CID, said: “This was a large-scale incident with up to 30 people reported to be fighting outside B&Q in the early evening.
“This kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable, and a team of detectives are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“There will be an increased police presence in the area as officers carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to residents.
“We are keen to identify those involved and are asking members of the public to come forward with any information. This incident happened in a busy place in broad daylight, so is likely to have been witnessed by a number of bystanders.
“Anyone who saw the incident, or have any information about those believed to have been involved, are asked to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 932 250619 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.