Pictures show Sunderland murder investigation continuing in Millfield after man dies from injuries
A strong police presence has remained in Millfield today after a man died from his injuries following an alleged serious assault.
Northumbria Police, the North East Ambulance Service and the Great North Air Ambulance were call called to Lily Street around 8.40am on Wednesday, April 25.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries consistent with having been assaulted with a blunt instrument’.
He sadly died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday, April 25.
A male suspect, aged 53, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody.
Police have moved to reassure people there is no wider risk to the public in light of the incident.
Anyone with information or who can assist the investigation, can contact police via the Report page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240424-0190.