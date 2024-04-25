Sunderland murder investigation under way after man dies following alleged serious assault in Millfield
At around 8.40am yesterday (Wednesday, April 24) officers received a report of a serious assault on Lily Street, in Millfield.
Emergency services attended the scene and a man, aged 40, was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with having been assaulted with a blunt instrument.
Norhumbria Police have now confirmed that the man died in hospital in the early hours of Thursday, April 25.
His next of kin have been informed.
Police say a thorough investigation was immediately launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
One man, aged 53, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time.
Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the man’s family as they attempt to come to terms with their devastating loss.
“As an investigative team, we are determined to ensure they get answers and that those responsible for his death are brought to justice.
“Our officers remain at the scene today as they carry out a range of enquiries, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them. At this early stage, we do believe all parties involved to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.
“I would ask that everyone continues to support our investigation and avoids any speculation that could jeopardise our active enquiries. We have one suspect in the cells and he will continue to be interviewed throughout the course of today.
“As ever, we’d ask anybody who witnessed the suspected assault or knows any information that can assist our investigation to get in touch.”
In the hours following the incident, police arrested three people – two men and a woman – in connection with the investigation.
Two of those, one man and a woman, have since been eliminated from police enquiries. The third individual arrested remains in police custody.
Anyone with information or who can assist the investigation, can contact police via the Report page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101 quoting reference NP-20240424-0190.