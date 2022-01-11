Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and officers from Northumbria Police were called to reports of a car fire in Ramilies, Ryhope, at around 2.15am on Saturday, January 8.

A crew from Farringdon Community Fire Station were on scene in just seven minutes and were able to safely extinguish the blaze before it engulfed the vehicle.

The car was damaged beyond repair but due to the quick response from firefighters, some of the owners belongings, such as her blue badge, crutches, dog lead, dog harness and dog coat, were able to be saved.

Group Manager Tony Markwell, of TWFRS, is appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and contact Northumbria Police.

He said: “We are glad that we were able to recover some of the owner’s things and that nobody was hurt.

“We were able to arrive on scene and extinguish the fire quite quickly and that prevented the entire vehicle from going up in flames.

“We did extinguish a second car fire in the immediate area and are supporting our colleagues at the police with their investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the police. We will continue to do our bit to keep you safe and create the safest community.”

The motorist thanked the fire crews, adding: “I am really grateful to the firefighters who came to help so quickly and were able to put the fire out.

“It meant they were able to rescue some of my belongings and I am really grateful for everything they did.

“It was scary but I just want to say a huge thank you to the emergency services for what they do.”

If you have information about the fire then contact Northumbria Police online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 002978K/22.

Alternatively you can contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558, or by filling in a form on their website.

Northumbria Police are investigating the incident.

