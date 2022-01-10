Fire crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) and officers from Northumbria Police were first called to Ridley Avenue in Hollycarrside shortly before 10.20pm on Friday, January 7, after receiving reports of a car on fire.

One appliance from Farringdon Community Fire Station took just eight minutes to extinguish and crews left the scene just before 10.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations are underway after two cars were set on fire in Sunderland over the weekend.

Fire crews from Farringdon Community Fire Station attended the scene to extinguish the fire – with investigations into both incidents now underway.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 10.20pm on Friday, we were contacted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and alerted to a car fire in Ridley Avenue, Sunderland.

“The next day at 2.15am on Saturday we were alerted to a car fire in Ramilies, Ryhope, by the Fire and Rescue Service.

“Enquires are on-going into both incidents.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Spokesperson added:“We can confirm that in the early hours of the morning on Saturday 8th Jan, we were called to an incident at Ramilies in Ryhope Sunderland.

“Our fire control took the call at 01:55 and our appliance from Farringdon Community Fire Station was on the scene in just seven to extinguish a car on fire.

“Northumbria Police were also attended the incident.

“Our crew left the scene at 02:12”

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.