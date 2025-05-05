Person arrested after drugs raid uncovers cannabis farm with street value over £300,000
Officers from Durham Constabulary carried out the raid at the “sophisticated cultivation set-up” and a person has been charged and remanded into custody.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “This is a significant disruption to organised criminal activity in our area.
“Cannabis cultivation is far from harmless — it fuels wider criminal networks, leads to serious anti-social behaviour, and poses real fire and safety risks to neighbouring homes due to dangerous electrical bypassing often involved.
“Illegal drugs like cannabis have no place in our communities. They bring exploitation, violence, and long-term harm.
“We will continue working with partners and the public to tackle this issue head-on. For members of the public who have given information on this type of activity thank you.”
Anyone who has any concerns over potential drug activity in their area can contact Durham Constabulary on the report it forms on their website or by calling 101.
You can also report information anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.