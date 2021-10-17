Northumbria Police cyber crime expert works to inspire next generation at Sunderland University

Specialist Cyber Prevent officer Charlotte Knill, from Northumbria Police’s Crime Department, has taken part in special series of alumni interviews conducted by Sunderland University’s Spark FM.

Charlotte, who previously studied Computer Forensics, spoke about her role within the Cyber Department as well as reflecting on her own university experience.

Since joining the force in 2017, Charlotte has helped developed a programme of work with young, tech-savvy teens to steer them away from getting involved in any unethical and illegal online activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist Cyber Prevent officer Charlotte Knill.

Her role helps encourage them to look towards a career in the cyber industry or law enforcement and use their skills for good.

She said: “This was a great opportunity to go back to the university which really helped kickstart my career and give something back by offering support and advice to new students.

“One of the great things about working in cyber is that your skills are constantly being improved and honed as the tech develops so learning has always been a constant for me.

“If we look at the role technology plays in our lives today it’s easy to see how the future of policing will develop and continue to be more cyber-focused.

"This is why it’s important we continue to engage with young people so they know policing is a viable career option for them and that they can use their talents to put something good back into the world.”

Following on from the interview, Charlotte also offered students her top tips on how to stay safe and secure online and avoid falling foul to scams.

She added: “Firstly, always use two-factor authentication where possible on all online accounts. If you aren’t sure, check in your settings.

“Make sure you all your passwords are strong and that you use different ones for all accounts and, most importantly, if you suspect an account has been compromised please report to Action Fraud.”

*To report an incident, visit www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040 and for further information on staying safe and secure online, visit www.nerccu.police.uk

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.