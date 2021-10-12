10 places where the most crime was reported across Washington, Houghton and Hetton in August

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in August 2021.
1. Stockley Road
Seventeen incidents, including eight violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google
Photo: Google
2. Marlborough Road
Thirteen incidents, including seven violence and sexual offences, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images
Photo: Google
3. sulgraveroad.jpg
Thirteen incidents, including five violence and sexual offences , were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images
Photo: Sulgrave Road
4. Clydesdale Street
Twelve incidents, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Picture: Google Images
Photo: Google