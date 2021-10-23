An appeal was launched to identify a man following the incident which took place on Sunday October 17.

A statement from Northumbria Police said: “A 24-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of racially aggravated harassment, causing alarm or distress. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Northumbria Police have arrested a man in connection with an alleged racist incident during Newcastle United's home game with Spurs.

“As a Force, we do not tolerate hate crime of any kind within our communities and we would urge the public to report any incidents to police.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to work alongside Newcastle United as part of the investigation.”

Northumbria Police also thanked the public for their response to the appeal in bringing about the arrest.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or by calling 101 and quoting log NP-20211020-0472.

