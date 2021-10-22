Seven teenagers accused of murder of Jack Woodley to face trial next year

The youths have made a first appearance at crown court charged with the murder of Jack WoodleyThe seven, aged between 14 and 17, are accused of killing the teenager on Saturday, October 17, near The Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton.Mr Woodley, who was from the Durham area, died in hospital from his injuries on the night of Sunday, October 18.At Newcastle Crown Court today none of the teenagers were asked to enter a plea to the murder charge.Judge Paul Sloan QC said the seven will be back in court for a plea hearing on November 17.A trial has been listed on March 1 next year.The seven have been remanded to either local authority detention or youth detention accommodation.