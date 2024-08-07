North East Mayor's message in response to reports of possible further disorder

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness has urged anyone considering causing further disorder to think again.

Kim McGuinness.

The mayor, a former Police and Crime Commissioner, was speaking in response to rumours there could be more violence on the streets.

Businesses have decided to close and some events have been curtailed amid concerns.

“Our North East is accepting, kind and proud – the appalling behaviour of a violent minority seen in the last few days will never represent us,” said McGuinness.

“I am aware of reports that far-right groups may further target our communities today and throughout this week.

“My message to them is simple – do not. These are not protests, they are not peaceful. You are not welcome.

“The targeting of Muslim and minority communities is disgraceful.

“But in the North East we look after our neighbours and racism and prejudice will not be tolerated. If you choose to take part in violent disorder in our region there will be severe consequences.”

Ms McGuinness said has been in talks with Downing Street, the police about the national and regional response and in recent days, alongside council colleagues, and joined with council representatives to meet community and faith leaders and businesses, as well as businesses.

“(We) will continue to do so in the coming days to provide reassurance that their concerns are being heard,” she said.

“What we have seen in our streets already has left many feeling scared, angry and upset.

“Right now I call for people not to act on those feelings negatively but to do so in peace and with kindness to all our communities, firm in the knowledge that those taking part in this targeted right-wing violence and thuggery will face the full force of the law.”

Northumbria Police has reassured communities officers are ready to tackle any further disorder, and warned those considering causing trouble that they will see their day in court if they do.

In a statement earlier today, the force reiterated the message: “Today, Northumbria Police will demonstrate a real show of visible strength to our communities.

“Every officer that is deployable will be in uniform and out on the street. To our communities - we are here to keep you safe. That’s exactly what today is all about.”