Newcastle Crown Court has also been shown grainy CCTV footage of what prosecutors say is David Boyd, then aged 25, walking with Nikki Allan to the scene where she was hit with a brick and stabbed 37 times.

Boyd, now 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton, Teesside, is alleged to have murdered the schoolgirl in a derelict building near the flats where they lived separately in Hendon, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witness Margaret Hodgson saw a girl skipping to catch up with a man walking ahead of her in the area on the night of October 7 1992, jurors were told.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police of Nikki Allan.

Four days later, Mrs Hodgson helped a police artist to produce a sketch of the man.

Prosecutor Richard Wright KC, when he opened the case last Thursday, said the sketch bore a "striking resemblance" to photos of Boyd taken around the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, Mr Wright read a statement from the defendant's mother, in which she described how Boyd, also known as Smith and Bell, came to be photographed in a family setting when he was around 18 and at a Christmas gathering when he was about 25.