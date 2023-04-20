The grainy CCTV footage was captured on a camera around one minute away from the building where the seven-year-old was murdered in Sunderland in 1992.

The black and white footage, which is of poor quality, shows two figures, one adult sized and one much smaller, walking in the same direction.

Richard Wright KC said: "It is a final tragic glimpse of Nikki before her murder, captured on CCTV."

Nikki Allan.

The court heard a passer-by heard an unnerving noise from inside the Old Exchange Building, which at the time she thought was a "cat wailing or the wind howling".

Another witness heard a "short lived but piercing scream from a girl", followed by a second similar sound.

All of the sounds were heard at around 10pm, just minutes after the CCTV recording, which was at 9.57pm.

The court heard neighbours began a search for Nikki when it was realised she was missing.

One searcher found Nikki's purple coat and red Kicker shoe near the Old Exchange Building and this led to her body being discovered in the basement.

Jurors were shown video footage of the outside and inside of the building and basement.

The footage showed drops of Nikki's blood outside, where prosecutors say the deadly violence started.

It showed the blood stained brick and blood that was shed from Nikki when she was hit with it.

The video shows stairs down to the basement, also stained with Nikki's blood and drag marks amongst debris in the abandoned building.

The final frame showed the image, which had been pixelated, of Nikki's body on the ground.

The court heard she had initially assumed they were father and daughter.

Prosecutors say the younger David Boyd bore a "striking resemblance" to the man depicted in the sketch.

Jurors were shown photographs of both, placed side-by-side for comparison.

