Nightmare neighbour could face up to FIVE YEARS in jail if he continues to make life misery for Sunderland residents

Anthony Cocking, of St Leonard Street in Hendon, has been warned that he could be put behind bars if he breached the order that was secured against him on Wednesday, May 25, at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Sunderland City Council have taken action against Cocking following reports of fighting, abusive language and noise disturbances outside of properties where he was living with his partner.

Sunderland City Council have secured a Criminal Behaviour Order against a man who has made the lives of his neighbours a misery.

The case is the second time in two years that Cocking has been brought to the attention of the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team after his neighbours at a previous address in Argyle Square contacted police in February 2021 for the same issues as mentioned above.

Cocking was served with a Community Protection Warning (CPW) however when his anti-social behaviour continued, Northumbria Police along with Sunderland City Council obtained a full close order at the property.

Soon after, the team received further complaints linked to him at another address in Salem Street for causing disturbances and playing loud music.

The order sets out what Cocking must do and refrain from causing any further distress to the community to avoid further punishment.

It will be in place for two years and will apply to any address that he resides at with a breach meaning that a maximum prison sentence of up to five years, a fine or both could be imposed.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and cabinet member for environment and transport, said: "This is someone who has repeatedly made his neighbours lives a misery at numerous addresses so I'm delighted that we've been able to secure a criminal behaviour order against him.