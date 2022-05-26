Sunderland yob banned from city centre retail zone spat ‘full force’ at security guard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Brown, 42, confronted his shocked victim near The Bridges and propelled spittle onto his jacket, a court heard.

After being detained by police, Brown, of High Street East, confessed he had been annoyed and did not care about his actions.

The attack on Thursday, February 10, was one of four incidents within six weeks for which Brown was arrested and charged.

He also caused harassment, alarm or distress in the city on Thursday, February 3, Wednesday, February 9 and Sunday, March 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the assault, prosecutor Clare Irving told magistrates in South Tyneside: “The security guard was at work at 9.40am.

“He stopped outside Primark and saw a colleague speaking to the defendant. The guard also spoke to the defendant and another male.

“He told the defendant he was not meant to be in the shops as he had been banned.

“The guard followed the men out and when outside, the defendant challenged him and called him a snake.

“Mr Brown moved one way and the guard the other, but the guard became aware that Mr Brown had turned.

“He spat with full force, with his spit landing on the right arm of the security guard. The incident happened so quickly, he was shocked.”

The court was told Brown instilled fear in a female shopper on February 3, when he tried to bypass a security guard, also at The Bridges.

And six days later, he swore at a police community support officer after she asked him and his associates to move from a tunnel between Market Square and Fawcett Street.

On March 27, the same officer witnessed a drunken Brown punch a man in the head several times in Mowbray Park.

Brown pleaded guilty to assault by beating and three charges of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Heather Bolton, defending, advised magistrates they would need a report into Brown’s behaviour before sentencing.