Neighbouring Sunderland businesses counting the cost after break ins
Pied has only been open in Fulwell Road for three weeks and has been widely welcomed by the community, selling more than 1,000 pies in its first week alone.
However, it’s already been targeted by thieves.
Along with neighbouring business, Gold Scissors Barber, the premises were broken into overnight on Tuesday, March 25. It’s believed to have happened between 7.30pm on Tuesday and 8.45am on Wednesday, March 26.
At Pied, thieves made off with around £250 in cash. Next door at the barbers, they made off with only £9 but caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.
Pied owner, Chris Paterson, said it’s hugely frustrating when businesses are trying to add to the community offering.
“This unit was empty for ages, then for this to happen three weeks after bringing a new business to the area is so disappointing,” he said.
Gold Scissor Barber owner Ionela Bratu said: “I felt like crying when I came in in the morning and found this. I couldn’t open the business and I couldn’t even tidy up until the police arrived.
“We are all independent businesses along here and it’s generally quiet. We all have our regulars and don’t have any trouble.”
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 9.15am on Wednesday, officers received a report of burglary at two premises on Fulwell Road in the Roker area of Sunderland.
“It was reported that an offender has forced entry to both premises.
“While in the second premises, the suspect is believed to have stolen cash from the till before leaving the scene.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending a private message on social media, using live chat on our website, or by completing a crime update form.
“If anyone can’t contact us online, they can call 101.
"Please quote reference number: NP-20250326-0233.”