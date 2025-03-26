Who ate all the pies? Sunderland, seemingly, as the city’s newest pie shop sells thousands of pies in its first few weeks of business.

Chris Paterson outside his Pied venture in Fulwell Road | Sunderland Echo

Pied has only been open in Fulwell Road for three weeks and sold 1,164 pies in its first week alone, at one point selling 250 pies in 40 minutes.

It’s seen a pie shop return to Roker after Sunderland favourite Roker Pie Shop, a match day institution, closed its doors in Roker Baths Road - its famous sign now hanging in The Fans Museum.

Pied owner Chris Paterson grew up round the corner in Horatio Street and says it’s great to be bringing back the tradition to Roker.

A beef brisket pie meal deal | Sunderland Echo

“I really wanted to get the old pie shop but that wasn’t possible,” explained the business owner who’s long worked in hospitality in Sunderland. “Then I was walking to my dad’s in Inverness Street and spotted this unit which has been empty for a while and I thought it was perfect.

“I like that it’s on such a busy road and that it’s only little, it gives it a pie hatch feel.”

Speaking about the reaction to his new venture, Chris said: “It’s been absolute madness, to sell that many in our first week was crazy. We’ve been busy ever since too and often sell out.

“Pies are such a heritage food in Sunderland. Miners would buy them and stuff them in their pockets and a match day pie is also such a tradition. People have such fond memories of Roker Pie Shop and Maw’s Pies.

Chris is now using kitchen space at Back on the Map in Hendon so he, and pastry chef Mo Oliver, can make more pies, using ingredients from local butchers De Giorgio.

The pie shop is only small with pies made off site | Sunderland Echo

They’ve also teamed up with The Wheatsheaf for the Millwall clash on Saturday, March 29, for a pie pop up.

There’s two core pie flavours at Pied: beef brisket and veggie mince. Each week, there are also two specials which have included options such as chip shop chicken curry, Thai red curry and cheeseburger.

You can pick up single pies for £4.50 or a meal deal of pie, mash, mushy peas, gravy and a drink for £8.50.

Pies are undergoing a surge in popularity nationally and in Sunderland, with TV chef Si King opening his pie shop PROPA! in Sheepfolds Stables, Monkwearmouth, in December last year.

*Pied, Fulwell Road, is open 11am to 7pm Monday to Saturday or until sell out. Soon, the shop will also start doing coffees. There’s also plans to start selling pies for dogs.