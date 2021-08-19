Marco Fletcher, 25, has been arrested 42 times and linked to more than 100 incidents in the Easington Lane area since 2010, including a series of disturbances, often late at night.

Since January 2019, officers have attended two associated addresses on South Hetton Road more than 70 times due to Fletcher’s alleged conduct.

With some neighbours and victims wary of speaking out due to fear of reprisals, police have stepped in and used civil legislation in a bid to curb Fletcher’s offending.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marco Fletcher

A two-year civil injunction has now been issued at Sunderland County Court which bans Fletcher from entering areas of South Hetton Road.

PC Graham Norton, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is very welcome news for the residents of Easington Lane who are fed up of Fletcher’s antics. He has caused families sleepless nights and been a drain on police resources for some time.

“The majority of reports have involved him acting in an anti-social manner in addresses on South Hetton Road, and that disorder has regularly spilled out into the street – in full view of neighbours.

“Fletcher has been given various chances to clean up his act but has shown a constant disregard for the law, and there's little doubt his behaviour has had an intimidating and adverse impact on the community.

“This injunction bans him from entering the areas most affected and we hope it proves an effective way of managing and dealing with his behaviour.

"Should he ignore these strict conditions, he faces re-arrest and the courts will have greater powers in which to sentence him.”

Under the conditions of the injunction, Fletcher must attend a rehabilitation course with Wear Recovery who support individuals struggling with drug or alcohol abuse.

He is also forbidden to cause harassment, alarm or distress to four named individuals and any person not of the same household, and must not use abusive, insulting, intimidating or threatening language or behaviour in public.

Anybody who has any concerns or believe the injunction has been breached is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101. Alternatively you can email [email protected]