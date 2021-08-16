Sunderland mum lured OAP to robbery after befriending him at bus station

Samantha Doran.

Samantha Doran approached the pensioner in Sunderland city centre, was "friendly", told him she was hungry and asked if he had any money to spare.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the kind stranger offered to help her and was taken to a secluded location where the 35-year-old's accomplice was waiting with a knife, which was held to his throat.

The "terrified" pensioner was robbed of his £800 phone, wallet containing £100 cash, his bank card and benefits card.

Prosecutor Liam O'Brien said: "In essence, the defendant took advantage of his good nature and now accepts she was intending all along to lure him away to a secluded location where he was robbed at knifepoint by an unknown man."

Prosecutors accepted Doran did not know her accomplice, who has never been caught, was armed with a knife.

Mr O'Brien added: "After the defendant had lured him away from the bus station they were approached by an unknown third party.

"He began shouting at the defendant and the defendant said he was her ex boyfriend.

"The complainant was concerned for the defendant and remained with her.

"As they walked along, the third party re-appeared, removed a knife from and held it to the complaint's neck, demanding he empty his pockets.

"He threatened he would cut him if he failed to comply.

"At that stage the defendant ran away.

"The complainant was absolutely terrified. He thought he was about to be stabbed."

Doran, of The Elms, Sunderland, admitted robbery.

Barry Robson, defending, said Doran has a good work ethic and qualifications but was homeless and on crack cocaine at the time of the offence, in August 2019.

Mr Robson said Doran is now on the "straight and narrow".

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Doran to 31 months behind bars.

The judge said: "You were intending to set him up to be robbed, albeit you were unaware your accomplice had a knife or would threaten with one.

"He remained with you out of concern for your safety, he thought you were being threatened but that was part of the set up.