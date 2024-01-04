Murder suspect bailed as XL Bully attack enquiry continues

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

A man arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal dog attack in Sunderland has again been released on bail.

Emergency services were called to Maple Terrace in Shiney Row shortly before 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 3, after reports a dog had injured a man.

A cordon in place at the time of the attack

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm at the time and subsequently re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police confirmed on Thursday, October 5, that he had been released on police bail with conditions while enquiries continue.

He answered bail yesterday, Wednesday, January 3, and has been rebailed to

The dog, which is believed to have been an XL Bully, was destroyed at the scene. A second animal, believed to be of the same breed, was also seized as a precaution.