Despite receiving medical treatment from paramedics, Mr Davison was pronounced dead at the scene.

The late Mark Davison.

"He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia.”

They added that Mark was “ a larger than life character who was taken too soon”.

Two people were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man, aged in his 40s, was bailed while inquiries continued and a woman, also in her 40s, was released under investigation.

Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.