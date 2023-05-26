News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Murder inquiry continues a year on from Easington grandad's death

A murder investigation is still continuing after the death of a grandfather a year ago after a suspected “altercation” in a car park.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 26th May 2023, 08:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 08:55 BST

Mark Davison, 59, from Easington, died following an incident in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, May 27, 2022, at around 2.10pm.

Despite receiving medical treatment from paramedics, Mr Davison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a tribute issued via Cleveland Police, his family said: “Mark was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

The late Mark Davison.The late Mark Davison.
The late Mark Davison.
Most Popular

"He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia.”

They added that Mark was “ a larger than life character who was taken too soon”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Two people were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man, aged in his 40s, was bailed while inquiries continued and a woman, also in her 40s, was released under investigation.

Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.
Floral tributes in the Gainford Street area of York Road, Hartlepool, following Mark Davison's death.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that inquiries are still continuing and that there are no updates to report.