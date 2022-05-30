Loading...

Tribute paid to man who died after an alleged incident in Hartlepool

Police have confirmed the name of a man who died after an alleged incident in Hartlepool’s York Road on Friday (May 27).

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 30th May 2022, 5:41 pm

Police have confirmed that 59-year-old Mark Davison from Easington died following the alleged incident on Friday, as his family released a tribute to “a larger than life character who was taken too soon.”

A number of floral tributes have also been left at the scene.

The incident took place on York Road, near Gainford Street at around 2:10pm.

Paramedics gave medical treatment to the man, however, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

In a tribute issued via Cleveland Police, his family said: “Mark was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed. He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia.”

“They added that Mark was “ a larger than life character who was taken too soon.”

Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene./Photo: Kevin Brady

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Cleveland Police have said that a man, aged in his forties has been bailed whilst enquiries continue. A woman, also in her forties, has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.

In an appeal issued at the weekend, officers asked for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of an altercation involving the occupants of a black Vauxhall Mokka and a silver Hyundai Ioniq - to contact them on 101, and quote incident number 090023.

