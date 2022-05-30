Tribute paid to man who died after an alleged incident in Hartlepool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that 59-year-old Mark Davison from Easington died following the alleged incident on Friday, as his family released a tribute to “a larger than life character who was taken too soon.”

A number of floral tributes have also been left at the scene.

The incident took place on York Road, near Gainford Street at around 2:10pm.

The name of a 59-year-old man who died after an alleged incident in Hartlepool has been confirmed as Mark Davison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a tribute issued via Cleveland Police, his family said: “Mark was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed. He is in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends in the UK and in Gambia.”

“They added that Mark was “ a larger than life character who was taken too soon.”

Cleveland Police said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this very difficult time.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene./Photo: Kevin Brady

Two people were arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident.

Cleveland Police have said that a man, aged in his forties has been bailed whilst enquiries continue. A woman, also in her forties, has been released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing.