Motorist charged after car crashes through front of Sunderland tanning shop
A man will appear before magistrates after a car was driven through the front of a Sunderland shop.
Police have charged Blaine Gilby, 31, of Hewitt Avenue, Sunderland, with dangerous driving.
He is also charged with attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, threatening a person with an offensive weapon, assault by beating of an emergency worker, failure to stop after an accident and failure to stop when required by a constable.
On Tuesday, August 6, officers were called to Tan Solo, Ryhope Road, after a vehicle mounted the kerb and smashed into the shop.
The car believed to have been involved was found abandoned in the Villette Path area.
A teenage boy, who was in the shop at the time, was taken to hospital as a precaution but nobody was seriously injured.
Gilby was arrested on Wednesday, August 7 and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 9.