Arrest after car is driven into Tan Solo tanning shop in Grangetown
A man has been arrested after a car was driven into the front of a shop on Ryhope Road.
At 9.15am on Tuesday, August 6 2019, police were called to the Tan Solo shop, on Ryhope Road in Sunderland, after a vehicle had mounted the kerb and smashed through the front of the shop.
Nobody was seriously injured, but a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital as a precaution. The vehicle believed to have been involved was found abandoned in the Villette Path area of the city.
Police have now arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident.
Detective Sergeant Andy Richardson, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a very serious incident that could easily have resulted in severe injury to those inside the shop.
“Thankfully, that was not the case – but this type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.
“Officers located the vehicle involved shortly after the incident and we have now arrested a man in connection with our enquiries. The suspect will continue to assist officers throughout the day. An experienced team of detectives are now carrying out enquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“We believe that there was a disagreement between individuals in the street shortly before the incident itself, and we are keen to speak to anybody who witnessed this alleged disturbance to come forward and contact police.”
Anyone with information are asked to contact 101 quoting reference 229 060819 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.