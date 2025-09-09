Man with 'volcanic' temper avoids jail following violence and control of ex partner

A brute with a "volcanic" temper who struck his cancer suffering partner outside a city centre bar and dragged her from a car onto the road has avoided jail.

James Simpson's "fragile" victim had already undergone three years of medical treatment before their relationship which began in 2021 and quickly became volatile.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Simpson, who claimed he was well known in the area and had appeared on TV shows in the past, was violent towards the woman on numerous occasions.

The victim was left with bruising and swelling after Simpson attacked her outside Be At One cocktail bar in Newcastle.In a victim statement, the woman told the court her body was already "fragile" before she was subjected to the violence, due to previous cancer treatment.

Prosecutor Jane Foley said: "The defendant and the complainant were in a relationship from November 2021 until July 2023.

"Over that period of time the defendant's behaviour developed from jealous and controlling to physical violence.

"(The complainant) describes the defendant as having another side to him which scared her."

Ms Foley told the court that on one occasion, Simpson argued with the woman in her kitchen before hitting her to the face and pulled her from the stool she was sat on.

She then retreated to the bathroom but Simpson dragged her back downstairs where he struck her again.

In October 2022, he drove the woman home from a night out when he stopped the car and "threw her out the door" following an argument.

He then picked up her mobile phone and hurled it at her.In January 2023, he poured a cup of water over her to try wake her.

Ms Foley said the victim described Simpson's temper as "volcanic" after taking drink and drugs and said the most serious incident occurred on July 8 2023.

The woman had been drinking in Newcastle with friends and was later joined by the defendant when the pair, accompanied by one of his friends, broke off from the group to find another bar.

Ms Foley told the court the friend had left this point and outside Be At One, Simpson, of Oxford Avenue, Donwell, Washington, Tyne and Wear, launched an attack.

Ms Foley said: "He hit her to the left side of the face causing her to fall to the ground.

"A couple of women witnessed the assault and helped her. Shortly after she saw police officers and reported the incident."

Simpson was later found outside a lap dancing club and was arrested. After two years of denial, he eventually admitted coercive or controlling behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In a victim statement, the woman said she had worked in education and during the relationship she would regularly try and hide marks inflicted by the defendant.

She pointed out she was a "shell" of her former self and said Simpson claimed he was "well known in the North East and has appeared on TV shows".

Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to two years suspended for two years and told him it was the best course of action to help curb his drug issues which in turn would protect the public better in future.The judge said: "(The complainant) was somewhat vulnerable having relatively recently undergone cancer treatment which had clearly had a substantial impact on her.

"There is absolutely no justification and there never can be for the sort of violence you meted out against your partner.

"You were the one person at that time she should have felt safe with, she should have felt protected by, respected by, not afraid of."

Jessica Slaughter, defending, said Simpson battled cocaine and drink problems at the time and wrote a letter himself to the court.

Ms Slaughter told the court: "He's a hard working man, he's been able to develop his business and worked over the last few years to help and develop other people as well.

"He has a number of people who work for him and rely on him."

Ms Slaughter added he was in a new relationship and is supported by his partner's family.

Simpson will also be made subject to a tag and was ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation to his victim.