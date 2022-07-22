Man with "fetish for ladies in tight leggings" admits ‘upskirting’ offences, with two schoolgirls among his targets

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martyn George used his phone to capture video of the two unsuspecting girls as they sat on a bus.

And on the same day in June, George, 49, of Southcroft, Fatfield, tried to secretly film a young woman as she shopped in a Washington store.

He was seen placing his mobile phone at waist height in a bid to take video footage of her, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

George fled when confronted by a shocked witness but was detained soon afterwards by police.

Prosecutor Greg Flaxen said George confessed all to detectives.

His offences came six years after he was given a police caution for a similar matter – and he could now be jailed.

Mr Flaxen said: “It’s more commonly known as upskirting.

“It is, essentially, videoing on whatever device an unassuming young female, with video or photos taken without that person knowing.”

Mr Flaxen said one target was a young woman who was a customer at a supermarket in Washington on the day in question.

He added: “The female is in a black bomber-style jacket and black lycra leggings and he came very close to her with a mobile.

“He had it at his waist, and his behaviour has alerted others and he’s been confronted.”

Mr Flaxen said police attended and apprehended George nearby. The court was told that on George’s phone there was also video footage of two schoolgirls sat on a bus from the same date.

He added: “In interview, he’s admitted to this video for sexual gratification. The crown and the police say this is a pattern of behaviour.

“He admitted to not having done this since 2016. He said he has a fetish for ladies in tight leggings.

“It’s clearly aggravated by the fact three people have been videoed and there are two schoolgirls on a bus.”

George pleaded guilty to two counts of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent.

Charlton Carr, defending, said: “This is a man who has some mental health problems.”

Magistrates ordered an all-options report into George’s offending. He was granted bail on condition he does not go out in public with a mobile phone capable of recording or taking photos.