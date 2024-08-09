Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The third man charged to appear in court today after disorder in Sunderland has pleaded guilty.

Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted violent disorder at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Prosecutor Lucy Potts told the court he had been caught on body-worn video throwing bricks at police.

Ben Hurst, defending, said he had not attended with the intention of committing offences.

"He has been caught up in what was going on and has made a terrible decision,” he said.

Groenewald, who has 30 convictions for 55 offences, including affray, was remanded in custody until a further court appearance on August 15.

Paul Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder.

Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder and one count of burglary.

They were also both remanded until their next court appearance on August 15.