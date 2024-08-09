Man who made 'terrible decision' to throw bricks at police in Sunderland pleads guilty to violent disorder
Dean Groenewald, 32, of no fixed abode, admitted violent disorder at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Prosecutor Lucy Potts told the court he had been caught on body-worn video throwing bricks at police.
Ben Hurst, defending, said he had not attended with the intention of committing offences.
"He has been caught up in what was going on and has made a terrible decision,” he said.
Groenewald, who has 30 convictions for 55 offences, including affray, was remanded in custody until a further court appearance on August 15.
Two other men also gave guilty pleas this morning after Northumbria Police revealed three had been charged this morning.
Paul Williams, 45, of Esdale, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder.
Liam Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder and one count of burglary.
They were also both remanded until their next court appearance on August 15.