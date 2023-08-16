Man who dodged Sunderland fly-tipping enquiry ordered to pay more than £1,100
He was convicted in his absence.
A man who failed to co-operate with a fly-tipping inquiry has been ordered to pay more than £1,100.
Waste dumped on the former Cosy Estate site and Brickgarth in two incidents in November 2022 was made up of building and renovation waste, including a fridge and several pieces of wooden furniture.
Sunderland City Council’s Neighbourhood Enforcement Team investigated and found evidence linking it to Joey Donkin.
A check of council tax records showed he lived at an address in Lilywhite Terrace, Easington Lane.
Several attempts were made to contact Donkin, who failed to respond.
He was served with a notice under section 108 of the Environment Act 1995, requiring him to attend an interview on January 9.
When he failed to attend, the council moved to prosecute him for failing to comply with the notice.
Donkin failed to attend a hearing at South Tyneside Court but magistrates found him guilty in his absence.
He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £910 in costs and compensation to the council - a total of £1,130.
Last month 47 limestone boulders were installed at Brickgarth to block unofficial entranceways into the neighbouring Flatts recreation area and prevent anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.
Coun Claire Rowntree is Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Clean, Green City: "I hope this significant fine sends a clear message to anyone thinking about fly-tipping waste," she said.
"The city council takes a zero-tolerance approach to this kind of behaviour and will take action against those responsible, including those who fail to assist with enquiries."
Revenue generated from fixed penalty notices, including costs and compensation awarded by the courts, is ploughed back into the service and goes towards the costs of cleaning up litter and fly-tipping, keeping highways clean, and enforcement against littering, graffiti and fly-posting."