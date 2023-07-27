Almost 50 boulders have been drafted in to tackle an antisocial behaviour and flytipping hotspot.

Brickgarth in Easington Lane has been plagued with noise nuisances and vehicle disorder from motorcyclists and 4x4s, as well as illegal waste dumping.

New boulder boundary at Brickgarth, with Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council Councillor Claire Rowntree, front centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 47 limestone boulders have been installed to create a new boundary line blocking unofficial entranceways into the neighbouring Flatts recreation area.

The three-tonne boulders are a donation from nearby Eppleton Quarry to the Hetton Aspirations Linking Opportunities (HALO) community safety project which now also covers Easington Lane.

The boundary is one of the first projects for HALO since it extended its reach into Easington Lane in June.

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Coun Claire Rowntree is also the Cabinet Member for Clean Green City and a member for Hetton ward - which covers Easington Lane: "We're very aware that the Flatts has been a focus for anti-social behaviour by motorcyclists and drivers who see it as a rallying course, and fly-tippers who litter it with waste and white goods," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alongside the noise, the nuisance and tipping, bikes and vehicles were churning the ground up and creating a muddy waste-land. We looked at the problems and reducing access points to vehicles was a key point in improving the area so that it could be enjoyed by the community and not ruined by a minority.

"We asked Eppleton Quarry about whether boulders could help and we’re happy to report that they have made this generous donation.

"We began placing boulders earlier this month and already we're seeing and hearing far fewer incidents, grassy areas are beginning to grow back and now it can be enjoyed by more people safely.

"On behalf of residents and everyone in the partnership we’re thankful for this generous donation from the quarry. This is a good example of how everybody works together in HALO."

The new boundary at Brickgarth in Easington Lane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eppleton Quarry supplies sand and aggregates for the building and construction industry and General Manager Michael Ambrose said: "We're very happy to help and welcomed the invitation from the HALO Project.

"The quarry prides itself on the safety and security of our community and we hope this safety measure contributes to the well-being of everyone around Easington Lane.

"We can always deliver boulders or larger rocks for customers who want to use them as traffic blocks and our contribution here is a very visible marker of support for our community and showing solidarity with local residents."

HALO started work in February last year and follows a similar successful and award-winning project in Southwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Martyn Scott, of Northumbria Police, said: "We are aware of recent complaints around motorcycle disorder and fly-tipping in the area and have taken a proactive approach to tackling these issues alongside our partners.

"We understand the detrimental effect that anti-social behaviour can have on the communities we serve, and nobody deserves to have this disorder happening on their doorstep.

"As part of our continued HALO collaboration, and with support from local businesses, we have been able to install the boulders to help prevent further disorder – especially in relation to vehicles.

"The initial results have been encouraging to see, and we would ask anyone who experiences any issues in the area to report it to the most appropriate agency. That way we can continue to fight crime and keep people safe in the community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is a HALO partner alongside the City Council, health agencies, Gentoo and Northumbria Police.

Scott Wilson, Service Delivery Station Manager at Rainton Bridge Community Fire Station, said: "As a service we applaud community safety projects like HALO as it’s an opportunity for organisations, residents and groups from around the local area to unite and try to address and resolve matters that could be concerning the community.

"The donation of the boulders at Brickgarth is a welcome addition to the scheme as anything that helps to deter ASB or illegal fire-setting can only be seen as an asset to the local community. We are all trying to keep local residents safe from harm and the HALO project is a great way all contributing to that goal.