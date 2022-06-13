Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police said officers are appealing for wtinesses following and incident outside of Sunderland AFC's ground, which was reported to have happened at around 10pm on Saturday, June 4.

It is understood that the victim was stood outside of the stadium, to the left of the main reception and the club stop, as the concert was coming to a close when he got into an argument with another man and woman.

Soon after, the male victim, who is in his 40s, is alleged to have been assaulted by the man which caused multiple injuries that police are describing as serious – he currently remains in hospital.

Police are investigating a serious assault outside of the Stadium of Light following an Ed Sheeran gig.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Melissa Mcleod, of Northumbria Police, has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to officers.

She said: “This is clearly a serious incident that has resulted in a man being taken to hospital with head injuries.

“The incident unfolded in a busy location just outside of the ground and our enquiries lead us to believe that it was witnessed by a number of people.

“We are asking those individuals who think they witnessed a serious assault, or any events that may have led to an assault, after the concert last Saturday to get in touch with us.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our ongoing investigation.

“A man has since been charged and is due to appear in court in relation to this incident. As a result, I would ask that everyone refrains from any speculation – both in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise those live proceedings.”

If anyone has information about the incident, they can contact police via the “Tell Us Something” page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting the crime number: 065655F/22.